India Urges Accountability For Pok Killings

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India on Tuesday strongly criticised Pakistan over reports of violence against protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), accusing Islamabad of attempting to divert attention from alleged human rights abuses and calling on the international community to hold it accountable.

The remarks came after reports suggested that more than 20 people were killed during police action against protesters in different parts of PoK.

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Responding to questions during a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was resorting to misinformation campaigns to conceal its internal failures.

“We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses,” Jaiswal said.

Referring to the reported violence, he said there were serious concerns over the treatment of protesters in the region.

“There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in which several protestors have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses,” he added.

India's response came a day after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed concern over the ongoing unrest and violence in PoK during clashes involving protesters and authorities.

The rights body said it was deeply alarmed by the situation and also raised objections to the regional administration's decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws.

The JAAC has been campaigning for the abolition of 12 refugee seats in the so-called Legislative Assembly of PoK. The seats are reserved for people who migrated to Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir after 1947.

Read Also Streets Deserted in PoK After JAAC's Protest Call At Least 11 Dead as POK Protest Movement Defies Ban

The organisation alleges that mainstream political parties in Pakistan have frequently used these seats to influence government formation in Muzaffarabad.

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India has consistently maintained that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including territories under Pakistan's control, is an integral part of India. New Delhi has also protested recent electoral exercises in PoK, asserting that the territory remains under Pakistan's“illegal and forcible occupation”.

The latest exchange comes amid renewed scrutiny of the political and human rights situation in the region following reports of deaths and injuries during the recent protests.