Rain, Hail Lash Kashmir Wet Spell Ahead

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Several parts of Kashmir witnessed hailstorms and heavy rainfall on Tuesday, bringing temporary relief from soaring temperatures, even as the Meteorological Department forecast a significant change in weather across Jammu and Kashmir from June 11.

According to reports, Shopian was hit by an intense hailstorm during the afternoon, while rain and hail were also reported from Banihal in Ramban district. Heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Kulgam and Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

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Similar weather activity was reported from north Kashmir's Bandipora and Baramulla districts, where residents experienced a sudden change in conditions after a largely warm day.

The rainfall came amid prevailing heatwave conditions in several parts of the Union Territory, particularly in Jammu division. Udhampur continued to remain among the worst-affected areas as temperatures stayed above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures across many parts of north India are likely to remain above normal till June 11, with daytime temperatures expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius before witnessing a gradual decline.

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Heatwave alerts remain in place for isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

However, weather experts said relief is on the horizon as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region from June 11.

Director Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said weather conditions are likely to remain generally hot and dry across Jammu and Kashmir till June 10, though brief afternoon showers at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

He said that from June 11 to June 14, the Union Territory is expected to witness partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain, brief intense showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at scattered to many places.

“Thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, accompanied by brief intense showers, are expected at isolated to scattered locations during this period,” Ahmad said.

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The IMD has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next few days. Rainfall activity is likely to spread to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from June 10 onwards.

Weather officials warned that intense rainfall at some places could trigger flash floods, mudslides and localised flooding in vulnerable areas between June 11 and June 14.

Authorities have advised residents, farmers and travellers to remain alert and follow weather advisories, particularly in areas prone to landslides, flash floods and thunderstorm-related incidents.

While the expected rainfall is likely to provide relief from the ongoing heatwave, officials cautioned that severe weather conditions may pose risks in some areas.