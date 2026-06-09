Payment Delays Push J&K Private Hospitals Towards SEHAT Exit

JKPHDA announces de-empanelment from July 1, cites mounting financial strain

Move could impact dialysis, cancer care, cardiac treatment and other specialised services

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Private Hospitals and Dialysis Centres Association (JKPHDA) on Tuesday announced its decision to begin de-empanelment from the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT Scheme from July 1, 2026, citing prolonged delays in reimbursement of claims, mounting financial stress and alleged non-compliance with agreed payment norms.

The Association warned that the move could affect healthcare delivery across Jammu and Kashmir, where private hospitals play a major role in providing specialised services under the flagship health insurance scheme.

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In a statement, JKPHDA said empanelled private healthcare institutions have continued to provide treatment under the scheme despite facing long delays in receiving payments for services already rendered.

“Private hospitals have continued to provide critical healthcare services in good faith and in the larger public interest. However, the prolonged blockage of legitimate reimbursements has reached an unsustainable level and is severely affecting the functioning of healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir,” a spokesperson of the Association said.

The Association said private hospitals remain at the forefront of specialised healthcare delivery, including dialysis, oncology treatment, intensive care services, emergency care, cardiac interventions, trauma management and major surgeries.

It said uninterrupted functioning of these services depends on the timely procurement of medicines, medical consumables, implants, diagnostic equipment and retention of trained healthcare professionals.

“Delayed reimbursements directly affect our ability to meet these obligations and maintain quality healthcare services,” the spokesperson said.

JKPHDA also expressed concern over the increasing cost of healthcare delivery, attributing it partly to disruptions in global supply chains arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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According to the Association, prices of several critical medical products, including cancer drugs such as Cisplatin and Carboplatin, as well as cardiac stents and orthopaedic implants, have increased significantly in recent months.

The Association further alleged an imbalance in the utilisation of funds under the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT Scheme, claiming that while private hospitals continue to struggle with unpaid claims, more than Rs 180 crore of scheme funds are reportedly lying unutilised with public hospitals.

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“Paying public hospitals at the cost of private hospitals is like transferring money from one government pocket to another without serving the intended objective,” it said.

JKPHDA also referred to provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding governing empanelment under the scheme, stating that hospitals are entitled to receive one per cent interest per week on delayed payments under Section 6 of the agreement.

The Association alleged that despite this provision, hospitals have not received compensation for delayed reimbursements.

Announcing the decision to begin de-empanelment from July 1, the Association said the step had been taken collectively by private hospitals and dialysis centres across the Union Territory after repeated representations failed to yield results.

It urged the authorities to take immediate corrective measures to prevent disruption in healthcare services.

Among its key demands, JKPHDA sought immediate clearance of all pending claims along with applicable interest, a transparent and time-bound mechanism for review of rejected claims, segregation of payment systems for public and private hospitals, restoration of patient choice under the scheme and structured engagement with private healthcare providers.

The Association cautioned that continued delays in reimbursements could seriously undermine the financial sustainability of many hospitals and dialysis centres, ultimately affecting patient care.

Calling for urgent intervention, JKPHDA said timely payments and adherence to agreed contractual obligations were essential to ensure the continued participation of private healthcare providers in the Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT Scheme and prevent disruption of services for beneficiaries across Jammu and Kashmir. (inputs from KNO)