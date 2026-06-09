Jennifer Lopez Says She Has 'Never Thought' About Life When Her Twins Max And Emme Move Out

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 10 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has shared that she has "never thought" about what home life will be like when her twins move out.

The 56-year-old singer and actress has 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and while her kids are gearing up to leave for college in August, Jennifer has been feeling emotional about being at home without her children, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she said, "It's an emotional time. It's been the three of us. People have come in and out of my life, but it's been the three of us. They've always been there, and I've always been there”.

She further mentioned,“I just never thought they would not be there. I just never thought that far ahead. I thought, too, that they're so independent. I've given them roots and wings”.

As per 'Female First UK', Jennifer has tried to teach Max and Emme right from wrong over the years, and in doing so she has discovered they tend to copy what she does more than what she advises them to do.

She said, "They do what they see you do. It's not so much what you tell them all the time. Even though I'm trying to download everything I've ever learned in my life, every lesson I've ever (learned), to them right now before they leave in August. I still feel like who you are as a person, how you act, what they see you do, if you work hard, they become more hard workers”.

And Jennifer has noticed her twins picking up some of her "good traits", despite the pair being keen to forge their own paths in life.

She said,“They mimic you in this weird way and learn from you, even though they act like they're opposite (to) you. My kids (are like), 'I don't want to be anything like you. I want to have my own path'. They see this persona and it's such a thing, But I also see them... not mimic, but just pick up things that are the good traits about you”.

In May, Jennifer told how she had been "crying for two months" about her twins' graduation.