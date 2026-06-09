Mike Ritzenthaler Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of Imagine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, today announced that Mike Ritzenthaler has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He will report to CEO Don McKenzie and be based at Imagine's Minneapolis headquarters.

Mike brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience, with a strong track record of driving profitable growth, capital strategy, and financial transformation across complex, high-growth organizations.

“Mike is a proven financial leader who brings strong strategic insight and disciplined financial management,” said Don McKenzie.“His experience in capital planning, financial infrastructure, and scaling finance organizations will be critical as we continue to invest in growth and strengthen our financial foundation.”

Most recently, Mike served as CFO of Polar Semiconductor, where he helped secure $525 million in private and public investment to expand the business, while implementing enterprise-wide financial disciplines to support long-term growth and value creation. Prior to that, he held senior finance leadership roles at Ecolab, where he led global financial planning and analysis, business intelligence, and enterprise reporting supporting more than $13 billion in revenue, and played a key role in acquisitions, integration, and financial performance improvement initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Mike held roles in investment research and portfolio management, bringing deep expertise in financial modeling, capital markets, and investment strategy.

As Chief Financial Officer, Mike will lead Imagine's financial strategy and performance, including financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, treasury, accounting, tax, and risk management. He will focus on strengthening financial discipline, enhancing reporting and visibility, and supporting data-driven decision-making to enable scalable, profitable growth.

“Imagine has built a strong platform with significant growth potential,” said Mike.“I'm excited to join the team and help drive financial performance, investment strategy, and long-term value creation.”

A trusted partner to the world's most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup or CONTACT: Media Contact Carrie Hoffert...