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Litime Kicks Off June Prime Day Sale With Up To 65% Off To Power Summer Outdoor Adventures


2026-06-09 05:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, has officially launched its June Prime Day Sale, running from June 8 through June 26, Pacific Time. Built for RV travelers, boaters, off-grid users, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the promotion features tiered discounts, limited-time flash deals, VIP rewards, new customer offers, referral bonuses, and member-exclusive perks. With savings of up to 65%, LiTime is helping customers upgrade their outdoor power systems just in time for the peak summer travel season.




More Ways to Save on Summer Power Upgrades

  • Tiered Discounts: Customers can save 5% on orders over $599, 6% on orders over $899, and 8% on orders over $1,699.
  • Limited-Time Flash Deals: Select best-selling products will be available through 48-hour and 72-hour flash sales throughout the campaign.
  • Double Points for VIP Members: VIP members can earn 2X points on eligible purchases during the event.
  • New Customer Offer: New email subscribers can receive a 6% OFF coupon.
  • Subscription Wheel Rewards: After subscribing by email, customers may have a chance to unlock 5%, 6%, or 8% OFF through LiTime's subscription wheel.
  • Refer and Earn: Customers can share their exclusive referral link with friends. Both the referrer and the invited friend will receive an additional 8% OFF coupon, and the referrer will earn 500 points once the invited friend completes a purchase.
  • Member-Exclusive Giveaway: During the official campaign period, LiTime members can enter a giveaway with no additional purchase required for a chance to win an iPhone 17.

Featured Prime Day Products

Marine Trolling Motor Power: LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium Marine Trolling Motor Battery

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $296.99, with additional stackable savings.

Designed for trolling motors and lightweight marine power systems, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium Marine Trolling Motor Battery delivers 1,280Wh of energy in a single unit. Compared with traditional lead-acid batteries, it offers higher usable capacity, steadier runtime, and a lighter overall power solution for time on the water. Built-in Bluetooth monitoring allows users to check battery status in real time, helping reduce power uncertainty during fishing trips and marine outings.

LiTime=

Marine Starting and Deep-Cycle Power in One: LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery

Available from June 19 to June 20 at a 48-hour flash sale price of $521.04, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery is engineered for marine enthusiasts who need powerful starting and reliable deep-cycle energy in one package. This innovative battery redefines all-weather performance by integrating massive 1200CCA starting capabilities with the sustained power of a 165Ah deep-cycle battery. This advanced model also features smart Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status updates and a built-in self-heating system, guaranteeing reliable power and charging even in freezing conditions.

LiTime-12V-165Ah-Dual-Purpose-Smart-Self-Heating-Lithium-Battery

Why Choose LiTime

Beyond limited-time savings and a product lineup built for a wide range of outdoor power needs, LiTime continues to support customers with proven technology, dependable quality, and responsive service.

  • More than 16 years of LiFePO4 technology experience
  • 5-year warranty on battery products
  • 30-day worry-free returns
  • 30-day price protection
  • 24-hour customer support
  • Free fast shipping

From summer RV road trips and days on the water to camping weekends and off-grid living, dependable power has become an essential part of the modern outdoor experience. Through its June Prime Day Sale, LiTime aims to make LiFePO4 battery upgrades more accessible, helping more users enjoy safer, smarter, and longer-lasting power wherever summer takes them.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO4 power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use-energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable-helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More
Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan
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Contact Person: Jelly Xie
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@litimepower

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at


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