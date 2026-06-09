Litime Kicks Off June Prime Day Sale With Up To 65% Off To Power Summer Outdoor Adventures

Available from June 8 to June 10 at a 72-hour flash sale price of $296.99, with additional stackable savings.

Designed for trolling motors and lightweight marine power systems, the LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium Marine Trolling Motor Battery delivers 1,280Wh of energy in a single unit. Compared with traditional lead-acid batteries, it offers higher usable capacity, steadier runtime, and a lighter overall power solution for time on the water. Built-in Bluetooth monitoring allows users to check battery status in real time, helping reduce power uncertainty during fishing trips and marine outings.

Available from June 19 to June 20 at a 48-hour flash sale price of $521.04, with additional stackable savings.

The LiTime 12V 165Ah Dual-Purpose Smart Self-Heating Lithium Battery is engineered for marine enthusiasts who need powerful starting and reliable deep-cycle energy in one package. This innovative battery redefines all-weather performance by integrating massive 1200CCA starting capabilities with the sustained power of a 165Ah deep-cycle battery. This advanced model also features smart Bluetooth monitoring for real-time status updates and a built-in self-heating system, guaranteeing reliable power and charging even in freezing conditions.





Why Choose LiTime

Beyond limited-time savings and a product lineup built for a wide range of outdoor power needs, LiTime continues to support customers with proven technology, dependable quality, and responsive service.



More than 16 years of LiFePO4 technology experience

5-year warranty on battery products

30-day worry-free returns

30-day price protection

24-hour customer support Free fast shipping

From summer RV road trips and days on the water to camping weekends and off-grid living, dependable power has become an essential part of the modern outdoor experience. Through its June Prime Day Sale, LiTime aims to make LiFePO4 battery upgrades more accessible, helping more users enjoy safer, smarter, and longer-lasting power wherever summer takes them.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO4 power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use-energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable-helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

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Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

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Contact Person: Jelly Xie

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@litimepower

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