INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Wise Group Plc - WSE

The investigation concerns whether Wise and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 1, 2026, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism published an article reporting that Wise“ is under investigation over concerns that its accounts have been used by criminals to launder the proceeds of fraud, corruption and drug trafficking” and that“[p]rosecutors in Belgium opened the investigation last year after noticing that Wise accounts had featured in hundreds of requests for cross-border help in criminal proceedings from more than 30 countries across Europe.”

Following the report, Wise's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $11.54 per share on June 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980