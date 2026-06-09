UFC Champion Alex Pereira Launches Chama Ahead Of Historic White House Title Fight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two-division UFC Champion Alex“Poatan” Pereira today announces the launch of Chama, a premium nutraceutical brand. This launch is timed to his historic June 14th appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. He will compete for the interim heavyweight title for a chance to become the first-ever three-division UFC champion.

Chama - meaning“flame” in Portuguese - launches with its hero product, Chama Creatine + HMB: a formula combining pharmaceutical-grade creatine monohydrate with HMB (Beta-Hydroxy Beta-Methylbutyrate) to fuel strength, accelerate recovery, and preserve lean muscle. Available in Unflavored, Wild Watermelon, and Amazonian Punch for $39.99, exclusively online.

"Chama represents everything I've learned through my journey in combat sports," said Pereira. "Whether you're stepping into the octagon, the gym, or just facing the challenges of everyday life, you need fuel that matches your intensity. These products are what I wish I had when I was working construction and training at night to chase my dreams."

Chama Creatine + HMB: A precision-formulated blend of pure micronized creatine monohydrate and HMB – two of the most rigorously studied compounds in sports nutrition. Creatine drives explosive power and muscle growth; HMB reduces muscle breakdown and accelerates recovery. Together, they deliver compounding benefits that neither achieves alone. Available in Unflavored, Wild Watermelon, and Amazonian Punch. $39.99. Online only at

LET'S GO CHAMA

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About Chama

Chama is a premium nutraceutical brand founded by UFC Champion Alex Pereira. Rooted in the discipline, dedication, and warrior spirit that defines championship-level performance, Chama's flagship product – Creatine + HMB – is designed to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all levels ignite their potential. Available in Unflavored, Wild Watermelon, and Amazonian Punch for $39.99, exclusively online. Chama Creatine + HMB is manufactured in certified facilities and undergoes third-party testing for quality assurance.

About Alex Pereira

Alex“Poatan” Pereira is a Brazilian MMA fighter and two-division UFC Champion (Middleweight and Light Heavyweight), as well as a former Glory Kickboxing champion. On June 14, 2026, he will compete for the interim UFC heavyweight title - chasing an unprecedented third divisional title at the historic UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

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