INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Borr Drilling Limited - BORR

The investigation concerns whether Borr and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 20, 2026, Borr issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Borr reported GAAP earnings per share and revenue that missed consensus estimates. Borr attributed its results primarily to the late contract start-up of the Odin drilling rig, as well as a credit loss provision of $8.4 million. The Company's CEO advised that“we expect second quarter results to continue to be affected by the delayed start-up of the Odin, now anticipated to commence late June, as well as rigs transitioning between contracts.”

On this news, Borr's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.74%, to close at $5.64 per share on May 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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