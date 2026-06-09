Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date May 29, 2026
Short interest in 1,650 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,946,041,797 shares at the end of the settlement date of May 29, 2026, compared with 3,909,823,972 shares in 1,640 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.28.
In summary, short interest in all 5,399 Nasdaq® securities totaled 21,219,978,207 shares at the May 29, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,367 issues and 20,910,610,395 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.15 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.25 days for the prior reporting period.
The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.
For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
or .
About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .
Media Contact:
Sam Raffalli
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
NDAQO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment