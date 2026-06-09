American Cornhole Organization Celebrates Two Decades Plus Of Shaping The ACO Sport Of Cornhole Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Symmes Township, Ohio, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symmes Township, Ohio - June 08, 2026 - -

The American Cornhole Organization marks 21 years as the official governing body that transformed a backyard pastime into a structured competitive sport with standardized equipment, official rules, and professional tournaments reaching players across the globe.

Since its founding in 2005 by Frank Geers, known as "The Cornhole Dude," the ACO has established the framework that defines modern competitive cornhole. The organization introduced sanctioned equipment standards, created comprehensive rulebooks, and developed a tournament structure that now includes everything from local leagues to world championships. These foundational elements have enabled cornhole to evolve from casual recreation into a legitimate sport with professional athletes, official rankings, and international recognition.

The ACO Sport of Cornhole Membership program has connected thousands of players worldwide, offering two tiers of participation that provide access to tournaments, world rankings, and exclusive events. Members gain entry to ACO-sanctioned competitions ranging from local tournaments to the prestigious ACO World Championships, while becoming part of a global community that shares their passion for competitive cornhole.

"The ACO has spent two decades building the infrastructure that allows cornhole to function as a true sport rather than just a game," said Frank Geers, ACO Founder. "From establishing equipment specifications to creating a comprehensive ranking system, every decision has been made to ensure consistency and legitimacy across all levels of play."

The organization's digital presence through ACO Cornhole Live 24/7 has expanded the sport's reach exponentially. Through streaming platforms and social media channels, the ACO broadcasts tournaments, matches, and educational content to audiences worldwide. This continuous programming has created opportunities for players and fans to engage with professional cornhole regardless of their geographic location.

Standardization has been crucial to the ACO's impact on competitive cornhole. The organization established specifications for official boards, introduced resin-filled bags in 2006, and later developed the PlayersChoice Cornhole Bag with dual playing surfaces in 2009. These innovations added strategic depth while ensuring consistent playing conditions across all ACO-sanctioned events.

The ACO Facebook Family represents one of the sport's most active online communities, with over 61,000 followers sharing highlights, discussing strategy, and celebrating the sport's growth. This digital community has become central to cornhole's cultural expansion, connecting players from different regions and skill levels while promoting tournaments and events.

The ACO's tournament structure encompasses multiple competitive formats, including the ACO Majors Tour, ACO Pro Series and Pro Series Skins Tour, State Championships, and the adaptive division for players with disabilities. This comprehensive system provides competitive opportunities for players at every skill level while maintaining consistent standards and rules across all events. The ACO Level Up System balances players skills to deliver a more competitive experience.

The American Cornhole Organization continues to serve as the sport's official governing body, maintaining world rankings, certifying officials, and partnering with equipment manufacturers to ensure quality standards. Based in Camp Dennison, Ohio, the ACO oversees sanctioned tournaments throughout the United States and internationally, while providing resources, rules, and support to players, tournament directors, and local leagues committed to growing the sport of cornhole.

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For more information about American Cornhole, contact the company here:

American Cornhole

Michael "Fin" Walter

513.919.1001

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American Cornhole Organization (ACO)

7832 Glendale Milford Rd

Camp Dennison, Ohio 45111

United States

CONTACT: Michael "Fin" Walter