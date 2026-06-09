Russian Drone Strikes House In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported
"There was a Shahed strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," he said.
In a subsequent post, the mayor added that the strike hit a residential building. City utility networks and a nearby building were also damaged.Read also: Russian attacks in Kherson region leave four civilians injured
Later, Terekhov reported two people injured as a result of the strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district.
As reported, as of 20:41 on Tuesday, June 9, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of enemy drones moving from Russia's Belgorod region toward Kharkiv.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health
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