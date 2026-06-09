News Release For Early Warning Report Regarding Cygnus Metals Limited
As of the dated of the Call Option Deed, Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 156,201,460 Cygnus Shares, which represented approximately 12.8% of the total number of issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares. If the Call Option conditions are satisfied and CAML acquires the Call Option Shares, Ocean Partners will then own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over 35,294,934 Cygnus Shares, which represents approximately 2.9% of the total number of issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares.
No cash consideration was paid or will be paid in connection with the Call Option Deed or acquisition of the Call Option Shares if the Call Option conditions are met. For every Call Option Share sold to CAML under the Call Option Deed, CAML will issue 0.06 CAML share, valued at A$0.176 per Call Option Share, which is equivalent to C$0.177 as of June 2, 2026.
Ocean Partners and OP UK entered into the Call Option Deed in connection with CAML's acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding Cygnus Shares. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ocean Partners may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Cygnus Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively,“ Securities”) of Cygnus in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.
A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Cygnus' profile on SEDAR+ ().
For more information, please contact:
Ocean Partners Holdings Limited
The Pearce Building
Third Floor, West Street
Maidenhead, Berkshire
SL6 1RL UK
Telephone: (44) 1628644060
E-mail:...
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