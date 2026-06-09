Medellín Joins The Rise Of Luxury Wellness Travel With The Opening Of Wake Medellín

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As global demand for wellness-focused travel continues to grow, Medellín is preparing to welcome a new hospitality concept centered on rest, conscious connection and modern luxury.

Long recognized for its vibrant culture, nightlife and urban transformation, Medellín is increasingly attracting travelers seeking experiences that support physical and emotional well-being. This shift reflects a broader global trend toward wellness tourism, where travelers prioritize restoration, mindfulness and meaningful experiences alongside traditional leisure.

Opening in June 2026 in Medellín's Provenza district, Wake Medellín aims to become part of this evolving conversation. The hotel introduces a hospitality model focused on wellness, sleep optimization and intentional experiences within one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods.

The concept seeks to offer a different perspective on luxury hospitality by combining the energy of Medellín with spaces designed for relaxation, recovery and conscious living.

A key component of the project is its culinary offering. Wake Medellín will be home to Boro, a new restaurant led by Chef Jaime Rodríguez, internationally recognized for his work at Celele, one of Colombia's most acclaimed restaurants. Boro will focus on native ingredients, seasonality and a culinary narrative deeply connected to Colombian biodiversity and culture.

According to information shared by the brand, the project responds to growing consumer demand for travel experiences that contribute to overall well-being rather than simply providing accommodation.

Wake Medellín will feature wellness-focused amenities including yoga spaces, thermal contrast rituals, contemplative areas and experiences designed to improve sleep quality and reduce stress. Selected rooms will also incorporate technologies aimed at supporting circadian wellness through automated lighting systems and environments designed to promote deeper rest.

As wellness tourism continues to gain momentum worldwide, Medellín appears poised to enter a new chapter-one where rest, recovery and conscious travel become part of the city's evolving identity.

