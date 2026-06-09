Ben Stokes To Retire From International Cricket? ECB Offers Captaincy 'Exit Route' Amid Nightclub Row

England Test captain Ben Stokes has landed in big trouble after he and his teammate Gus Aktinson were reportedly involved in a nightclub altercation on King's Road in London in the early hours of Monday morning, breaching the team's newly introduced disciplinary curfew.

Stokes and Aktinson headed to Rex Rooms, a nightclub on King's Road, to celebrate England's commanding 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord's. However, what should have been a night of celebration quickly spiraled into a controversy that has now jeopardized the Test captain's tenure.

ECB security guard became a victim of the brawl after a member from Saracens rugby club threw a punch, intended for Aktinson, which ultimately struck the security personnel instead, requiring him stitches for the injuries sustained during the incident. Though the board maintained that Stokes and Atkinson were not 'aggressors' of the incident, the breach of curfew protocol has left the ECB with little room for leniency.

Also Read: Bangladesh beat Australia in ODI for first time since 2005 by 86 runs

ECB's Ultimatum to Ben Stokes

Following the incident, Ben Stokes' England Test captaincy was already under jeopardy, and now, it has been intensified after the England and Wales Cricket Board reportedly offered him a clear path to resign.

According to the report by ESPN Cricinfo, ECB officials have allowed the Test captain to step down on his own terms, as the nightclub incident has brought renewed scrutiny to the dressing-room culture and the board's ongoing efforts to enforce stricter disciplinary standards within the national team. In case Stokes chooses not to resign, the board will formally remove him from the leadership duties due to a protocol breach.

However, Ben Stokes can continue to play solely as an all-rounder even after resigning from Test captaincy. The 35-year-old has been put in a situation where he either accepts the board's offer to vacate his captaincy voluntarily to save face or faces the reality of an involuntary removal.

STOKES TO STEP DOWN AS THE SKIPPER. - Ben Stokes set to resign as the captain and could also announce his retirement. (TalkSports). twitter/oQLZeV3hNp

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2026

Following England's disastrous Ashes Tour of Australia, Ben Stokes-led side's trip to Noose came under heavy criticism, as the reports of heavy drinking during the series further damaged the team's reputation and highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the squad's professionalism and dressing-room culture.

The curfew protocol laid out by the ECB is to ensure that the players maintain high standards of professionalism and remain focused on the international series, a measure specifically designed to curb the off-field distractions and disciplinary lapses that have repeatedly tarnished the team's image over the past several months.

Stokes to Retire from International Cricket?

Since the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) placed an ultimatum in front of Ben Stokes, speculation regarding his future in international cricket has reached a fever pitch. With a 35-year-old all-rounder weighing the significant toll of the current scandal, the source close to the situation suggests that retirement or, at the very least, a significant period of hiatus, is being actively considered to escape public scrutiny.

According to the report by TalkSport, Stokes is likely to step down from the Test captaincy and could potentially announce his retirement from international cricket. Senior correspondent, George Dobell, indicated that it is feared Stokes may choose to 'act first' and walk away rather than await disciplinary action from the ECB for the breach of curfew protocol following the nightclub incident.

Though neither ECB nor Stokes has officially confirmed the all-rounder's potential international retirement, the climate surrounding the England camp suggests a decision is imminent. However, Ben Stokes, who was involved in a similar brawl in 2018, could take a proactive approach rather than waiting for the ECB to strip him of the leadership formally.

Whether Stokes chooses to relinquish the leadership role to remain in the side as a specialist all-rounder or elects for a clean break from the international game entirely is a different matter. Still, he is highly unlikely to lead England in the second Test at the Oval, which will begin on the 17th, as the ECB and Cricket Regulator are currently investigating the incident.

Also Read: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under ECB scanner for nightclub protocol breach

End of an Era? Retirement Rumours Swirl Around Stokes

The speculation of Ben Stokes's stepping down from Test captaincy and potentially retiring from international cricket has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts grappling with the possibility of an abrupt end to his storied career.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed shock at the possibility of Ben Stokes stepping down as captain or retiring from international cricket. Many described his speculated retirement as the 'end of an era,' praising his transformative impact on England's Test team and the Bazball revolution.

Others questioned the ECB's handling of the situation and argued that the all-rounder should not be pushed toward retirement over a curfew breach.

losing stokes as captain would hurt but honestly bazball was always more about the philosophy than the man, if they can find someone who buys into it fully england won't miss a step

- Sanzo (@SanzoFilm) June 9, 2026

If this is true, then it's the end of an era. Ben Stokes changed England's mindset and gave fans countless unforgettable moments.

- Bilal Ansari (@Bilalansari1995) June 9, 2026

This is shocking news! He has been such an influential leader for England. If true, it's the end of an era.

- Nuclear (@symbolofbihar) June 9, 2026

The end of the Bazball era. If this is true, cricket is losing one of its most entertaining and chaotic captains ever. End of a legendary chapter!

- Avinash (@Believe_hai18) June 9, 2026

Whatever Ben Stokes may have done, he doesn't deserve this. Everything was going great, yet the ECB seems ready to push him toward retirement over a minor issue. Never thought it'd get this serious. The ECB treats players terribly, as if they have no life beyond cricket. Silme (@silme47) June 9, 2026

No talent can take u anywhere when there is no discipline!Absolutely shocking but STOKES is a hero who was only hyped all along! Vinodh (@vinodh_tm) June 9, 2026

To be honest.. this all comes down to Brandon Mccullum... Ever since he became the coach.. things have gone downhill for English Cricket... Sad to see.. some people defend Bazball.. but tbh it made no sense and added nothing to cricket.. wasted talents and lost matches....

- Jeevan Satya Kumar (@JeevanSatyaSin1) June 9, 2026

Very few Test cricket superstars remain. The format needs role models who can inspire the next generation and safeguard its future.

- Daydreams (@DiptiHota1) June 9, 2026

Ben Stokes has been an absolute warrior for cricket. if this is true, it marks the end of an iconic era.

- Milind_Unfiltered (@aryamanmusic) June 9, 2026

Ben Stokes had previously retired from both ODI and T20Is to prioritize his Test captaincy and manage his physical workload. Although he famously reversed his ODI retirement to participate in the 2023 World Cup in India, he remains focused on Test cricket as his primary international commitment.

Now, with the ongoing disciplinary uncertainty, the all-rounder's international future has once again become a subject of intense speculation.