Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, and Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia

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Candis Callison is the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous journalism, media, and public discourse and a Professor at the University of British Columbia, jointly appointed in the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies. She is the author of How Climate Change Comes to Matter: The Communal Life of Facts (Duke University Press, 2014) and the co-author of Reckoning: Journalism's Limits and Possibilities (Oxford University Press, 2020). Candis is a member of the Tahltan Nation (located in what is now known as Northern British Columbia), an award-winning former journalist, and a regular contributor to the podcast, Media Indigena. She is a member of the Tāłtān Nation.

–present Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs & Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia

ExperienceHonours

Honorary member of The American Academy of Arts and Sciences