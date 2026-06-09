Daniel Brown

Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University

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Dr Brown teaches astronomy to both undergraduates and postgraduate students. Part of his teaching covers astronomy for trainee teachers as well as introductions to cultural astronomy.

Dr Brown is responsible for the NTU observatory; he develops astronomy related outreach activities for the general public and schools. He is also on the editorial board of the Journal for Skyscape Archaeology and regularly organised cultural astronomy sessions for the National Astronomy Meetings in the UK.

Areas of research interest include archaeoastronomy & cultural astronomy, astronomy outreach and heritage, light pollution, stellar evolution and stellar wind,

Cultural Astronomy & Archaeoastronomy: Exploring Skyscapes and how prehistoric and contemporary people engage with the sky (Standing Stone at Gardom's Edge, UK). Researching prehistoric construction methods of sites such as Stonehenge and how they might support watching of the sky (A 6,000 year old telescope without a lens - Passage Graves in Portugal).

Astronomy Outreach and Heritage: Developing installations and material for a science park such as a giant sundial and meridian sundials (Meridian Sundial in Bromley house Library, UK). Integrating astronomy into science teaching through the use of the NTU observatory. Using ancient monuments such as passage graves in Portugal to deliver light pollution education.

Light pollution: Developing survey equipment to remotely survey light pollution and monitor dark sky quality.

Stellar Evolution: Modelling the influence of rotation on the evolution of low mass stellar evolution.

Stellar Wind – ISM Interaction: Analysing the interaction of runaway OB-stars with their surrounding ISM creating bow shock nebula using wide field imaging and long slit spectra.

–present Lecturer in Astronomy, Nottingham Trent University

Experience