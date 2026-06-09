Associate Director, Daniel and Monica Gold Centre for Early Childhood Development, McGill University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Sheryl Smith-Gilman has dedicated many years to McGill University's Faculty of Education, Department of Integrated Studies in Education, with a focus on enhancing teacher education. Her work addresses contemporary curriculum challenges and embraces diverse teaching methods and pedagogies. As a researcher and consultant, her efforts have concentrated on early childhood education, particularly in the realms of teaching and pedagogy. She is deeply committed to advancing the goals of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) by developing Indigenous knowledge and cultural approaches into early childhood education. Her work particularly emphasizes the arts as a means to enrich educational experiences and strengthen cultural identity.

In addition to her academic pursuits, she has served as a pedagogical consultant to the Quebec Ministry of Education, focusing on preschool education and is recognized as an authority on the Reggio Emilia approach in preschool settings. Sheryl Smith-Gilman's contributions to the field are reflected in several journal articles and book chapters that she has authored, which explore various aspects of her teaching and research interests. In Fall 2024, Dr. Smith Gilman was named as Associate Director of the Daniel and Monica Gold Centre for Early Childhood Development, within McGill's Faculty of Education.

–present Associate Director, Daniel and Monica Gold Centre for Early Childhood Development, McGill University

Experience