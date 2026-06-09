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US May Blame Europe For Any World Cup Ebola Outbreak

US May Blame Europe For Any World Cup Ebola Outbreak


2026-06-09 03:07:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States administration could blame Europe for any outbreak of Ebola during the World Cup due to the old continent's limited travel restrictions, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department official, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, top aides of US President Donald Trump are pressuring Europe to change its strategy, urging it to drop the World Health Organization's Ebola protocol and adopt Washington's stricter rules.

Last week, the State Department issued an extraordinary request to European countries asking them to impose travel restrictions from Central Africa, where the Ebola outbreak began.

"European countries must do their part to ensure this outbreak does not spread further," the official said ahead of the official start of the World Cup, scheduled for June 11.

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AzerNews

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