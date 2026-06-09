Nova Post Suspends Work At Its Last Branches In Druzhkivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The operator announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Branch No. 3 in Druzhkivka will not operate from June 9. Branch No. 1 will continue operating until June 18, after which it will also temporarily close," the statement said.

The company noted that these decisions were made for safety reasons because of the enemy's continued shelling.

At the same time, nine Nova Post parcel lockers will remain operating in the city as long as safe logistics for drivers and couriers can be ensured.

Russian forces attack Nova Post terminal in Dnipro again

During the temporary suspension, all employees have been offered work in safer regions.

As reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the front line and the residential sector of 11 settlements in Donetsk region 1,309 times over the past day: the cities of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk; the settlements of Novodonetske, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Shabelkivka; and the villages of Iverske, Levadne, Ocheretyne, and Petrivka Persha.