Fire Extinguished After Russian Attack On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv City Council reported this on Telegram, citing the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, explosions from four strike drones were recorded on the evening of June 9 in different districts of Kharkiv. The Shevchenkivskyi, Slobidskyi, and Kyiv districts came under attack.

As Terekhov noted, the Kyiv district suffered the most. There was a hit on a multi-storey residential building.

Russian drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing one, injuring four

Two people sought medical help for acute stress reaction.

As a result of the strike, the building's roof was destroyed. State Emergency Service workers and city utility services are working to extinguish the fire, which covers about 250 square meters.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of June 9 Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, and fires broke out in two districts of the city.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine