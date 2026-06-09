Are We Eating Ourselves Sick? The Hidden Cost Of Modern Food Habits

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

From the beginning of human civilization until today, human lifestyles, clothing, food, and technology have continuously evolved. A few decades ago, people were generally healthier, more energetic, and enjoyed longer lifespans.

One major reason for this was their simple, balanced, and natural diet. In those days, people typically ate only two meals a day, and their food was largely free from artificial ingredients, chemicals, and fast food.

The greatest advantage of this lifestyle was that it not only saved time but also reduced unnecessary pressure on household budgets. People remained active and energetic throughout the day, while diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and heart conditions were far less common than they are today.

However, like many other aspects of life, our eating habits have changed significantly. Instead of eating two meals a day, we now consume food almost constantly. Breakfast, lunch, evening tea, snacks, dinner, and then additional food while watching television or socializing have become part of our daily routine.

Food has also become a central feature of both joyful and sorrowful occasions. Even at condolence gatherings and Quran recitations, elaborate menus and a variety of dishes are often given special importance. It seems that our attention has shifted toward food at the expense of many other important aspects of life.

Discussing the medical effects of these habits, nutritionist Ms. Faiza Hanif says that around 70 percent of the patients visiting hospitals suffer from illnesses whose root cause is overeating.

In the past, people ate only when they felt hungry. Today, many people eat to relieve boredom, celebrate happiness, or simply as a matter of fashion and habit. When the stomach is constantly working, the body has little opportunity to repair its cells. According to her, this is one reason why cancer, diabetes, and liver diseases are becoming increasingly common. Simple and moderate eating, she says, helps keep the body active and healthy.

The reality is that although modern diets are more diverse than ever, they are often nutritionally weaker. Fast food, sugary beverages, chips, biscuits, and other processed foods may provide temporary satisfaction and taste, but they do not offer the nutrients the body truly needs. As a result, obesity, diabetes, and digestive disorders continue to rise.

Speaking about the effects of changing eating habits on the stomach and digestive system, gastroenterologist Dr. Niaz Ahmed says that hundreds of patients visit them daily with complaints of acidity, ulcers, and fatty liver disease.

When their medical history is reviewed, it often becomes clear that their stomachs rarely get a chance to rest. Eating a heavy meal at midnight and then immediately going to sleep has become a common practice. According to him, the simple two-meal pattern of earlier generations was ideal for the digestive system. Modern medical science is increasingly recognizing that simpler and more moderate eating habits may contribute to a longer and healthier life.

The truth is that we are not only harming our health but also spending money unnecessarily on food. Chips, biscuits, soft drinks, and other snack foods generally provide empty calories. They may temporarily satisfy hunger, but they do not supply the body with essential nutrients. Consequently, the risks of obesity, lethargy, and various diseases increase.

If we adopt the simple, balanced, and nutritious eating habits of our elders, we can improve our health while also saving time and financial resources. Foods such as lentils, vegetables, fruits, milk, yogurt, and eggs are relatively inexpensive and can meet many of the body's nutritional needs.

Modern research suggests that allowing sufficient time between meals, rather than eating continuously, may be beneficial for health. It gives the digestive system an opportunity to rest, helps regulate insulin levels, and allows the body time to repair itself. This is why health experts around the world emphasize balanced diets and regular meal timing.

In this context, intermittent fasting has gained significant attention worldwide. This approach limits eating to specific periods of time, allowing the digestive system to rest and encouraging the body to use stored fat for energy.

Research on the process of autophagy led to Japanese scientist Yoshinori Ohsumi receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. This research suggests that eating with appropriate intervals may help activate the body's natural repair mechanisms.

If we want to avoid disease, expensive medical treatments, and unnecessary expenses, we must seriously reconsider our eating habits. A simple, balanced, and moderate diet can contribute not only to better health but also to a higher quality of life.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the publication.