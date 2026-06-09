PMCG Highlights Black Sea Cable's Role In Boosting Azerbaijan's Green Energy Exports

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Black Sea cable will facilitate the export of“green” energy from Georgia and Azerbaijan to Europe and will also strengthen digital connectivity through its planned fiber-optic component, PMCG Vice President Zviad Kharebava said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement while delivering a keynote speech at the Burgas Connectivity Forum 2026, organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) and the Bulgarian authorities.

Meanwhile, it is emphasized that during the forum, Kharebava delivered a keynote speech on the topic“Georgia as a Strategic Energy Transit Hub: Connecting the Caspian Sea with Europe.”

According to the information, in his speech, he noted Georgia's growing role in connecting the South Caucasus and Central Asia with European markets through existing and emerging energy corridors.

Kharebava spoke about Georgia's already established role as a transit country for Caspian oil and gas via major regional infrastructure routes, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Supsa, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and South Caucasus gas pipelines.

He also touched on issues related to Georgia's energy sector, the potential of renewable energy, and the strategic importance of future energy interconnection projects. The presentation devoted special attention to the Black Sea Energy Cable project, a planned high-voltage subsea power line that will connect Georgia with Romania and Hungary.“The project is expected to facilitate the export of 'green' energy from Georgia and Azerbaijan to Europe, as well as strengthen digital connectivity through the planned fiber-optic component,” PMCG reports.

According to reports, Kharebava also highlighted the broader potential of the Caspian“green” energy corridor, which could link renewable electricity production in Central Asia with the South Caucasus and, via Georgia, with European markets:“This positions Georgia as an important regional platform for energy security, market integration, and sustainable growth.”

Furthermore, it is emphasized that the Burgas Connectivity Forum 2026 has become an important platform for dialogue on strategic infrastructure, energy, transport, and cooperation priorities shaping the future of Southeast Europe and the Black Sea region.

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