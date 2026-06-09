U.S., Iran May Agree On Limits On Uranium Enrichment
According to the information, the introduction of a ban for a period of approximately 15 years is being discussed.
It is reported that the US initially insisted on a 20-year ban on uranium enrichment, while Iran proposed a 10-year period. It is also reported that the two sides may reach a compromise in the form of a 15-year limit.--
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