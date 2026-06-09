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U.S., Iran May Agree On Limits On Uranium Enrichment

U.S., Iran May Agree On Limits On Uranium Enrichment


2026-06-09 03:06:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The United States and Iran are discussing the possibility of banning Tehran from enriching uranium as part of the nuclear deal negotiations, Trend reports.

According to the information, the introduction of a ban for a period of approximately 15 years is being discussed.

It is reported that the US initially insisted on a 20-year ban on uranium enrichment, while Iran proposed a 10-year period. It is also reported that the two sides may reach a compromise in the form of a 15-year limit.

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Trend News Agency

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