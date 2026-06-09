German Jordanian University Hosts Women's Energy Sector Career Fair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- The "You Can Do It" career fair for women in the energy sector kicked off on Tuesday. The event was organized by the German Jordanian University (GJU) in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the World Bank, aiming to empower women, boost their integration into the energy industry, and connect female job seekers with operating companies and institutions.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Amani Al-Azzam, who patronized the opening ceremony, emphasized that such initiatives reflect the vital partnership between the public, private, and academic sectors in providing networking pathways and job exploration. She noted that the energy sector is undergoing rapid transformations that attract diverse disciplines including artificial intelligence, data analytics, finance, law, and project management opening wide horizons for women to excel.

Al-Azzam added that while Jordanian women have achieved notable success in various fields, the current challenge lies in smoothing the transition for female graduates into the labor market, enabling them to build sustainable career paths toward leadership positions. She called for expanding these programs across different universities and governorates to enhance youth employment.

On behalf of the GJU President, Dean of the School of Sustainable Systems Engineering Aiman Alshare underscored the importance of initiatives bridging academia and production sectors. He highlighted their role in enhancing graduate readiness and career path mapping, particularly for women in energy fields.

Yousra Asaker, Senior Energy Specialist for the MENA region at the World Bank, stated that the fair offers an important opportunity to support female engineers and graduates in accessing employment based on merit and competence. She noted that increasing women's representation in leadership positions within the energy sector yields a positive impact on broader economic development.

Meanwhile, Rasha Abu Marar, coordinator of the regional "RENEW MENA" network in Jordan, said that the career fair serves as a practical space connecting ambition with real opportunities, allowing participants to learn, develop, and build productive professional relationships with employers.

The exhibition aims to strengthen partnerships between academic, governmental, and international organizations to support the career empowerment of women, align their skills with market demands, and expand their professional growth. The event was preceded by a preparatory workshop focused on enhancing the participants' professional skills, covering resume writing, interview preparation, and core workplace competencies.

//Petra// AF