Oasis500 Provides 5,000 Jobs And Is Expanding Operations In 22 Countries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Oasis500, Suhair Al-Ali, affirmed that the company continues its role as an early-stage investor and active partner in supporting tech startups to enhance their growth and competitiveness. She noted that these efforts align with Royal directives and coincide with the Kingdom's celebrations of Accession to the Throne Day.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Ali said that over the past fifteen years, Oasis500 has played a pivotal role in building Jordan's entrepreneurship and venture capital ecosystem, establishing itself as a prominent early-stage investor across the region.

She explained that the company's support extends beyond financing to include empowering founders with access to expertise, networks, and key relationships. It also focuses on enhancing startups' investment readiness, refining governance structures, building strategic partnerships, and connecting them with potential regional and international investors and clients.

Al-Ali revealed that the company launched its fourth investment fund this year, named "Oasis Ventures III (OVIII)". The fund is designed to back early-stage tech companies and enable entrepreneurs to build scalable businesses capable of expanding regionally and globally.

The new fund targets high-growth tech startups to drive sustainable development and generate long-term economic value, she added, noting that startup success relies on a comprehensive support ecosystem alongside capital.

Since its inception in 2010, Oasis500 has supported 193 startups, which have successfully attracted over $135 million in follow-on funding, bringing their total valuation to approximately $243 million, Al-Ali pointed out.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the company has contributed to creating nearly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while expanding its footprint to over 22 countries worldwide an achievement that reflects its ongoing growth and contribution to the national economy.

Al-Ali concluded by emphasizing that these milestones translate the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II to empower youth, foster innovation, and align with the Economic Modernization Vision. She noted that Oasis500 was originally established by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) to cultivate the entrepreneurial landscape, drive job creation, and achieve sustainable development in the Kingdom.

//Petra// AF