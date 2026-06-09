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MLC Awanish Kumar Singh Launches 'Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026 Campaign' To Recognise Yoga Champions Across Uttar Pradesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) To celebrate the transformative role of yoga in building a healthier and more aware society, Awanish Kumar Singh, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Lucknow Graduate Constituency, has announced the launch of Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026 Campaign under the banner of the Awanish Yoga Sankalp campaign. The awards ceremony will be held on 19 June 2026 in Lucknow, bringing together distinguished yoga practitioners, institutions, and social contributors from across the region.
The purpose of this initiative is to recognise those who support yoga as a means for improved mental and physical health, better communities and social advancement. In doing this, the campaign hopes to motivate others to join in the effort of providing wellness through yoga and increase awareness of the exemplary efforts made by individuals and organisations within this field.
Yoga has become an effective way to help establish a healthy lifestyle and promote a healthy community across the state of Uttar Pradesh, and thousands of individuals have committed their time to helping people within their communities learn about the benefits of yoga. This recognition program (Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026) will not only honour these individuals and organisations, but it will also provide a larger venue for inspirational stories to serve as a source of encouragement for others to complete similar activities.
Nominations have been invited in four categories: Yoga Lifetime Achievement Award, Youth and Child Yoga Inspiration Award, Young Yoga Trainer Award, and Yoga Institution Excellence Award. Eligible applicants include yoga trainers, yoga gurus, practitioners, educational institutions, trusts, ashrams, social organisations, and emerging young yoga talents. The final awardees will be selected by a five-member jury panel based on their contribution to yoga, social impact, community outreach, leadership, and innovation.
Announcing the initiative, Awanish Kumar Singh said,“Yoga is much more than a practice; it is a way of life that nurtures healthy individuals, responsible citizens, and stronger communities. Through Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026, we seek to honour those who have dedicated themselves to spreading the values of yoga and inspiring positive change in society. Their contributions deserve recognition and can motivate many more people to embrace yoga as a pathway to personal and social well-being.”
Nominations for Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026 are open until 16 June 2026, and the award ceremony will take place on 19 June 2026 in Lucknow.
The purpose of this initiative is to recognise those who support yoga as a means for improved mental and physical health, better communities and social advancement. In doing this, the campaign hopes to motivate others to join in the effort of providing wellness through yoga and increase awareness of the exemplary efforts made by individuals and organisations within this field.
Yoga has become an effective way to help establish a healthy lifestyle and promote a healthy community across the state of Uttar Pradesh, and thousands of individuals have committed their time to helping people within their communities learn about the benefits of yoga. This recognition program (Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026) will not only honour these individuals and organisations, but it will also provide a larger venue for inspirational stories to serve as a source of encouragement for others to complete similar activities.
Nominations have been invited in four categories: Yoga Lifetime Achievement Award, Youth and Child Yoga Inspiration Award, Young Yoga Trainer Award, and Yoga Institution Excellence Award. Eligible applicants include yoga trainers, yoga gurus, practitioners, educational institutions, trusts, ashrams, social organisations, and emerging young yoga talents. The final awardees will be selected by a five-member jury panel based on their contribution to yoga, social impact, community outreach, leadership, and innovation.
Announcing the initiative, Awanish Kumar Singh said,“Yoga is much more than a practice; it is a way of life that nurtures healthy individuals, responsible citizens, and stronger communities. Through Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026, we seek to honour those who have dedicated themselves to spreading the values of yoga and inspiring positive change in society. Their contributions deserve recognition and can motivate many more people to embrace yoga as a pathway to personal and social well-being.”
Nominations for Yoga Gaurav Samman 2026 are open until 16 June 2026, and the award ceremony will take place on 19 June 2026 in Lucknow.
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