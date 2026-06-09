National Cyber Security Agency Organizes The From Adoption To Impact Creation Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) organized on Tuesday the "From Adoption to Impact Creation" event, as a culmination of the journey of the National Cyber Security Training Program, within the framework of its continuous efforts to strengthen the national capacity-building ecosystem in the field of cybersecurity and to reinforce effective partnerships with various government entities and vital sectors.

During the event, President of the National Cyber Security Agency, HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, honored the top six entities and the top six trainees in recognition of their achievements and contributions to supporting the program's journey, as well as to promote a culture of appreciation and encourage excellence.

On this occasion, Director General of the National Cyber Security Agency, Ahmed Mohammed Al Mutawa Al Hammadi, emphasized that the Agency believes protecting the State of Qatar's digital space is a developmental and sovereign necessity that supports the economy, society, and vital services, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Hammadi explained that the National Cyber Security Academy represents a national platform for building competencies, noting that the updated training roadmap focuses on readiness for the era of artificial intelligence, comprehensive skills development, and empowering leaders and decision-makers to enhance national cyber readiness.

For her part, Assistant Director of Cybersecurity Policies and Strategies Department, Dalal Abdulaziz Al Aqeedi, stated that the Academy is committed to developing high-quality training programs for 2026 based on a clear vision and a comprehensive training schedule that keeps pace with the rapid changes in the cybersecurity field and focuses on measurable impact and building both institutional and individual capabilities.

Al Aqeedi pointed out that the past year witnessed significant quantitative growth in terms of the number of participants in the program, with the number of beneficiaries reaching 54,000 trainees.

The number of beneficiary entities also increased to 100 entities, in addition to providing 800 professional certifications to national talents, reflecting the growing confidence in the Agency's programs and its role in building national capabilities.

The event witnessed the announcement of the National Cyber Security Training Programs offered by the National Cyber Security Academy for 2026.

The Agency also presented a visual showcase highlighting the most significant achievements, alongside a keynote session addressing the development and outcomes of the National Cyber Security Training Program, in addition to a Q&A segment that enabled direct and interactive dialogue with attendees.

The event also provided direct platforms for meeting experts, where Academy specialists engaged in discussions with representatives of entities and managers of training and cybersecurity departments to answer inquiries and coordinate registration opportunities across various learning tracks, including self-learning.

The event also enabled participants to book one-on-one meetings with experts, contributing to deeper cooperation between the Academy and participating entities, the exchange of expertise, and the enhancement of alignment between training programs and institutional needs.

This supports the objectives of the National Cyber Security Agency in building qualified national capabilities capable of keeping pace with developments in the cyber landscape and contributing to the protection of the State of Qatar's digital space.