Nagaland CM Seeks Release Of Six Naga Hostages After Kuki Captives Freed

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima/Imphal, June 10 (IANS) Hours after the release of 14 hostages belonging to the Kuki community on Tuesday, following nearly four weeks in captivity, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to the concerned groups to ensure the safe release of six Naga villagers who remain in captivity.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh welcomed the safe release of the 14 hostages, describing it as a positive and humanitarian gesture. A police official in Imphal said that while the 14 members of the Kuki community have been freed, there is still no information regarding the whereabouts of the six Naga villagers who were abducted on May 13.

According to the official, the 14 Kuki villagers were handed over to a police station in Senapati district by the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Naga People's Organisation (NPO) late on Tuesday afternoon.

Nagaland Chief Minister Rio appealed for the safe release of the six Naga hostages in a reciprocal and humanitarian manner so that they may return to their loved ones.“We hope this gesture will help pave the way for trust, understanding and dialogue as we strive for genuine peace, reconciliation and harmony,” Rio said in a post on X.

Rio added:“I welcome the safe and humane release of the Kuki hostages by the United Naga Council and Naga civil society organisations, in response to the appeal made by Church bodies led by the Baptist World Alliance. Over the past weeks, I have had several interactions and deliberations with representatives of Naga civil society groups in our collective efforts to resolve the impasse on humanitarian grounds and in the true spirit of Christian values. I had also formally appealed for the safe release of the hostages, guided by compassion, human dignity and the values that define the Naga people. This gesture reflects our respect for human life, commitment to human rights and belief that even amidst conflict, humanity must prevail.”

He expressed hope that the development would help restore trust, heal divisions, and pave the way for lasting peace in Manipur.“It is our collective aspiration that harmony, fraternity and mutual understanding prevail, enabling all communities to move forward together in peace, equality and shared progress. May this act of humanity serve as a reminder that dialogue, compassion and faith remain our most powerful instruments for reconciliation and peace,” the Chief Minister added.

Welcoming the safe release of the 14 Kuki hostages as a positive and humanitarian step, Manipur Chief Minister Singh appreciated all individuals and stakeholders involved in facilitating their release. He lauded Naga civil society groups for their role in securing the release of the hostages and described the effort as a reflection of compassion, responsibility and concern for human life.

The Manipur Chief Minister also appealed to all sections of society to completely renounce violence in all forms. He stressed that the ongoing crisis has caused immense suffering to victims and their families and assured that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible, adding that justice would be ensured.

Meanwhile, according to police officials, at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following violent incidents on May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district. Around 30 individuals from both communities were released on May 14 and May 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations.

Various organisations representing both the Naga and Kuki communities have been continuously staging protests and demanding the safe rescue of the abducted persons. The Manipur Chief Minister had earlier stated that the cases relating to the abduction of the six Naga villagers and the killing of the three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a detailed investigation.