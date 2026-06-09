Romy And Michele Sequel In Production With Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino

The anticipated sequel to the 1997 cult classic comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is officially in production, reported Deadline. Original stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are attached to the 20th Century Studios project, which will stream exclusively as a Hulu Original.

20th Century Studios shared the announcement on their Instagram handle with the snaps of Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino, sporting the quirky costumes that defined their characters. They announced, "The reunion you've been waiting for! The Romy and Michele sequel is now in production." View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

According to Deadline, it has been nearly three decades since Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow) returned to Tucson for their 10-year high school reunion. In the original film, the Los Angeles-based duo attempted to impress their former classmates by claiming they were successful businesswomen who invented Post-its only for their elaborate plan to hilariously fall apart.

Original Cast and New Additions Confirmed

Alan Cumming (Sandy Frink), Janeane Garofalo (Heather), Camryn Manheim (Toby) and Julia Campbell (Christie Masters) are confirmed to reprise their roles alongside the duo, reported Deadline. The ensemble cast will also include Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Nathan Lee Graham in roles that are being kept under wraps.

Behind-the-Scenes Creative Team

Iconic Costume Designer Returns

Mona May, the iconic costume designer behind the original wardrobe, is returning to style the production.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this amazing project to keep the DNA of the characters and design the fashions to be as fun and fabulous as the original film," May shared. "Romy and Michele are forever fashionistas, and I'm so excited to be working with Lisa and Mira again," added May as quoted by Deadline.

Direction and Production Team

The 20th Century Studios film is directed and produced by Tim Federle and written by Robin Schiff, who created the characters and penned the original 1997 film. Also producing is Laurence Mark, who produced the original. Executive producers are Barry Kemp, who was also executive producer on Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Sorvino, Kudrow and Schiff. Kimberly McCullough serves as co-producer. (ANI)

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