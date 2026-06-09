AI Being Used To Diversify Attacks Beyond Phishing, Email Attacks, Says UAE Cybersecurity Chief

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used to diversify cyberattacks beyond traditional phishing and emails attacks, said Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cyber Security Council.

“We are no longer seeing AI used only for phishing and email attacks. It is now being leveraged across a broader spectrum of cyber threats, including data exfiltration, data wiping and sophisticated cyber operations that we have witnessed almost daily in recent months,” he said while delivering a keynote speech at the 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

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The summit brought together government officials, cybersecurity experts and technology leaders to discuss emerging digital threats and strategies to strengthen the UAE's cyber resilience.

Held under the theme“Securing the UAE's Digital Future: Building Resilience, Trust & Innovation,” the summit focused on the growing complexity of cyber risks facing governments, businesses and critical infrastructure as artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the threat landscape.

Al Kuwaiti said malicious actors are increasingly using AI in cyberattacks, moving beyond phishing and emails to more diversified attacks involving data theft, data exfiltration and data destruction.

“AI is being used in cyber terrorism and cyber warfare to orchestrate attacks and overcome many of the conventional security measures we have relied on in the past,” he said.

He noted that attacks are no longer limited to critical infrastructure but are increasingly targeting government entities, operational technology systems, businesses, supply chains and individuals as digital ecosystems become more interconnected.

The UAE cyber chief also highlighted the growing threat posed by AI-generated deepfakes, misinformation and disinformation campaigns, warning that such tools can be used to spread fear, confusion and panic within communities.

“Cyber threats do not distinguish between governments, companies or individuals,” he said, stressing the importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector and technology providers.

Offering a perspective on how governments should respond to these challenges, Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, Acting CEO of Help AG, said the next phase of digital transformation will require countries to build trusted and sovereign AI ecosystems.

He noted that nations are rapidly moving towards AI-first strategies across sectors including mobility, critical infrastructure, physical security, data centres and digital services.

“The key change with sovereign AI platforms is that cybersecurity and trusted resilience must be built from the ground up, from day one, across every layer of the platform,” he said.

According to Valjarevic, sovereign AI ecosystems must be secured across communication networks, data centres, computing infrastructure, AI platforms, software systems and data assets to ensure long-term resilience and trust.

He also highlighted the growing importance of quantum-resistant security, warning that governments should begin preparing now for a future where quantum computing becomes more widely available.

“The race today is no longer about AI versus non-AI. The race is about who can deploy AI at national scale in a trusted manner, with sovereignty by design and resilience built into the foundation,” he said.

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