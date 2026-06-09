MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. Completes Maiden Drill Program at Point Leamington with New Kraken Zone Discovery Disseminated on behalf of Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

June 09, 2026 1:10 PM EDT | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.: Advancing Its Flagship Polymetallic VMS Project in Newfoundland

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") reviewed its maiden drill program at the Point Leamington project in central Newfoundland, including the validation and expansion of the existing polymetallic resource, the discovery of a new adjacent copper-rich zone named Kraken, and the consolidation of the surrounding district land position.

The article examines Visionary's first drill program at Point Leamington, against the backdrop of growing demand for copper and other critical minerals underpinning global electrification and energy transition infrastructure.



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About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

For additional information, please contact:

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Max Porterfield, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 605-0885

E-mail: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures, the planning and timing of the exploration program at the Lewis Lake area, the prospectivity of the targets described herein, the ability to confirm the existence of a VMS deposit at Lewis Lake and the potential for the Lewis Lake area to host an economic mineral deposit. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed exploration program and the timing and amount of expenditures, receipt of all necessary permits and approvals, availability of qualified personnel and equipment, results of exploration activities, accuracy of historical data, and general market and economic conditions. The reader is cautioned that historic exploration results, geophysical interpretations and conceptual deposit-type targets discussed herein are not indicative of the presence of an economic mineral deposit on the regional land package. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Market One

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.