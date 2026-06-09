UAE Creators Launch BB Local Love To Boost Small Businesses Without Paid Ads

As competition for attention intensifies across social media, a new UAE initiative is taking a different approach to influencer marketing, one that focuses less on paid promotions and more on community support.

Launched by creative agency Bukhash Brothers, 'BB Local Love' brings together influencers and homegrown businesses through curated product boxes designed to introduce creators to local brands and encourage authentic, unscripted exposure.

The concept emerged from a desire to use the agency's platform to create meaningful connections within the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"The idea came from wanting to use our platform in a way that felt genuinely meaningful to the community around us," Laura Shehab, Bukhash Brothers, told Khaleej Times. "As a UAE-founded company, we work closely with creators, entrepreneurs, and homegrown brands every day, so we see firsthand how much talent exists locally. 'BB Local Love' was created as a way to connect those communities together organically and give smaller businesses more visibility through creators."

The initiative comes at a time when many small businesses face rising marketing costs and increasing competition online.

"At the time, there was a strong emotional atmosphere across the region and naturally a lot of reflection happening around community and support," the agency said. "We kept asking ourselves how we could contribute positively in our own way."

According to the agency, the idea was developed by Campaign and Influencer Marketing Manager Nourhan Gad, who envisioned a project that would encourage residents to discover UAE-grown brands while fostering a greater sense of connection across the community.

Rather than relying on traditional campaign briefs and contractual deliverables, 'BB Local Love' focuses on matching businesses with creators whose audiences and content styles naturally align.

"We curate each BB Local Love box around a selection of UAE-grown brands across different categories, then carefully match them with creators within our network whose audiences and content styles align with those businesses," the agency explained. "We want creators to genuinely discover and engage with the brands in an authentic way, allowing content to happen more organically rather than through scripted campaign deliverables."

The response, they say, has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Influencers appreciated being part of something community-driven, while many of the brands were genuinely touched to see their businesses being recognised and supported in such an intentional way."

Among those taking part is content creator Farah Roushdy, who said the initiative aligned with the type of impact she hopes to create through her platform.

"I joined because it was an opportunity to support and spotlight small businesses, which aligns with the kind of positive impact I want my platform to have," she said.

For Roushdy, supporting entrepreneurs goes beyond promoting products.

"Small businesses represent passion, hard work, and resilience. I know how valuable visibility can be, so supporting them felt meaningful to me."

She also believes creators have a broader role to play online.

"Influencers can do more than promote products; they can inspire, educate, and support causes that genuinely make a difference."

Content creator Mohamed Tarek shared a similar view.

"I've always believed in supporting initiatives that have real meaning and impact, especially when they shine a light on people putting passion into what they do," he said. "It felt like something positive to be part of, beyond just content."

Tarek added that many entrepreneurs build businesses through significant personal risk and determination.

"Behind every small business is usually someone who took a chance on themselves, and I really respect that. Sometimes one spotlight or one opportunity can genuinely help someone grow."

For participating brands, the initiative offers access to audiences they may not otherwise reach.

One of the featured businesses is SADE Skin, a Dubai-born beauty brand founded on the idea of simplifying skincare and makeup routines through multi-purpose products.

"Supporting homegrown brands matters, and initiatives like this create real moments of discovery for both creators and small businesses," said founder Ece. "For a founder-led brand like ours, getting our products into the hands of voices who genuinely connect with their communities is just a great opportunity."

Like many smaller brands, SADE Skin faces the challenge of standing out in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

"The beauty space is saturated, ad costs keep climbing, and as a bootstrapped brand, you're competing for attention against companies with much bigger budgets," Ece said. "The challenge isn't just being seen; it's being remembered and building genuine connection."

While paid advertising remains an important marketing tool, she believes authentic creator recommendations continue to hold unique value.

"When a creator genuinely loves a product and shares it in their own voice organically, it carries a weight that paid media simply can't replicate, especially for smaller brands where trust and storytelling are everything."

Although still in its early stages, the initiative has already generated increased awareness for participating businesses.

"The biggest impact has been awareness and visibility, new eyes on the brand, profile visits, and being introduced to communities we may not have reached on our own," Ece said. "For a brand still building its presence, that kind of organic discovery is exactly the kind of momentum we value."

For Bukhash Brothers, the goal extends beyond a single campaign. The agency believes that while visibility is important, what many small businesses need most is consistent support, collaboration and a community willing to champion their work over the long term.

"What helps them grow sustainably is access, collaboration, word-of-mouth advocacy and people genuinely championing their work long-term."

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