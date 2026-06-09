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QSE Index Gains 219.04 Points At Start Of Trading

QSE Index Gains 219.04 Points At Start Of Trading


2026-06-09 02:33:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Tuesday, gaining 219.04 points, or 2.17%, to reach 10,311 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Consumer Goods and Services sector by (+1.18%),

Insurance (+1.36%), Transportation (+1.44%), Real Estate (+1.50%), Telecom (+1.55%), Banks and Financial Services (+2.28%), and Industrials (+2.92%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 87.107 million, with 44.354 million shares traded in 4,395 transactions.

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The Peninsula

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