CORRECTION - Creative Realities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX), please note that the company will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index, not the Russell 3000® Index. The corrected release follows:

Creative Realities added to membership of Russell Microcap® Index

Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it will be added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective when the US market opens on June 29, 2026, as part of the Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We're very pleased to announce that, concurrent with the integration of CDM, a strong growth outlook, and our improving market cap, we've been selected to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer. "This designation should broaden our base of institutional investors during an exciting and transformative year. We look forward to demonstrating value creation through our unique technology platforms to reward our existing shareholders and entice new investors to share our passion about the business and interest in our future."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including, but not limited to, retail, automotive, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of retail media networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to integrate the recently acquired business of Cineplex Digital Media Inc. ("CDM") into our own, maintain or improve the financial performance of CDM's business and realize anticipated synergies, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media: Idea Grove

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Investor Relations:

Chris Witty, Darrow Associates

646-438-9385

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