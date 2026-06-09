Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A New Luxury Home At Toll Brothers At Skye Canyon - Paloma Collection In Las Vegas, Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gated community offers spacious two-story home designs with resort-style amenities

LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers seeking a move-in-ready residence with designer finishes at Toll Brothers at Skye Canyon - Paloma Collection in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final three move-in ready homes, including two professionally designed Toll Brothers model homes, are now available for purchase, offering new home shoppers the rare opportunity to own one of the community's most celebrated showcase residences. The final homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Located within the award-winning Skye Canyon master plan in northwest Las Vegas, the final homes available in the Paloma Collection feature spacious two-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,263 to 2,897 square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, flexible living spaces, and thoughtfully designed indoor/outdoor living environments. Home shoppers interested in the final homes in the Paloma Collection will benefit from purchasing a fully designed home in which every detail-from flooring and cabinetry to outdoor entertaining spaces-has been thoughtfully selected and installed.

The Avella and Nola model homes are designed by professional interior designers, with each residence showcasing elevated finishes, custom millwork, premium lighting selections, designer furnishings, and carefully curated color palettes. Architecturally, the model homes embrace contemporary desert-modern design, with expansive windows that frame mountain and valley views, soaring ceilings and two-story spaces, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living areas.

“These final homes demonstrate the exceptional design vision behind the Paloma Collection,” says Janet Love, Division President for Toll Brothers in Las Vegas.“Purchasing a decorated model home allows our homeowners to enjoy a professionally designed living environment from day one so they can start enjoying their new Toll Brothers lifestyle right away.”