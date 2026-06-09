USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Tuesday, June 9, 2026: The Great AI Listing Race Hits Wall Street - Rio Times

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Two neighbours are sitting at different points in the same cycle. The United States is testing whether its giant AI boom can survive going public, while Canada is testing whether its recession is already ending.

A wave of AI companies is racing to the stock market just as the AI trade itself wobbles. North of the border, the economy is showing early signs of life even as households face a mortgage squeeze.

Today's USA & Canada Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. It is a domestic brief, drawn from English and French Canadian sources, and we have left out any war coverage.

United States - The Great AI Listing Race

OpenAI Joins the Queue

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has filed to sell shares on the stock market. It did so on Monday, a week after its rival Anthropic took the same step.

The two are racing toward public listings later this year. SpaceX is expected to debut as soon as June 12, leading the pack.

A Big Test for Big Prices

OpenAI is valued at around $852 billion by private investors. Yet it is projected to lose about $14 billion this year and not turn a profit until 2029.

The listings will be the first real public test of AI's sky-high values. Investors will finally see the actual revenue and losses behind the hype.

United States - The AI Stock Trade Wobbles

A Sharp Pullback

The wider stock market has turned shaky just as the listings near. The main US index fell about 2.6% on Friday, its worst day of the year.

Chip stocks dropped around 10%, wiping roughly a trillion dollars off the market. A brief bounce on Monday faded again today.

Doubts Creep In

Money is rotating out of the big technology names that drove the record run. Investors are starting to question whether the chip rally went too far.

Nvidia, Oracle, and other AI favourites all slipped again. The boom that powered Wall Street 's highs is now under fresh scrutiny.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Canada - The Recession May Already Be Turning

Early Signs of Life

Canada's economy may be pulling out of its recession faster than feared. Output in April is tracking a 0.4% gain after a flat first quarter.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called it a“settling-in” period for the economy. He pointed to sharp recent gains in machinery, research, and intellectual property.

Still a Fragile Moment

The rebound is early and far from guaranteed. Household incomes are rising faster than prices, but Carney admits more work is needed.

The recession label still stings, even if the worst may be passing. One good month does not yet make a recovery.

United States - The Job Market Turns a Corner

Openings Jump

US job openings climbed to 7.62 million in April, the most since late 2024. That was a jump of 731,000, the biggest monthly rise since 2021.

For the first time since last June, there are more openings than job seekers. It is an encouraging sign after a year of near-flat hiring.

A Steadying Market

Most of the gain came from professional and business services. Layoffs also fell, pointing to a labour market that is firming up.

It suggests demand for workers is recovering after a soft 2025. The figures gave job seekers a fresh reason for hope.

Canada - The Mortgage-Renewal Cliff Bites

Payments Set to Jump

Many Canadian families are bracing for a sharp rise in mortgage costs. Those renewing five-year fixed loans this year face payment jumps near 20%.

Debt payments already eat a record share of household income, above 14%. The timing is hard, landing just as the economy slows.

A Drag on Spending

Higher monthly payments leave families with less to spend elsewhere. That caution ripples through shops, services, and the wider economy.

Consumer spending makes up about 60% of Canada's output. When households tighten, the whole economy feels the pinch.

Canada - Housing Affordability Heals

Relief for Buyers

There is better news on the housing front for many Canadians. An affordability gauge has improved markedly from its painful 2024 peak.

Asking rents have fallen about 9% since late 2024. They are down roughly $210 in Toronto and $320 in Vancouver.

A Gentle Floor

Home prices even ticked up 0.7% in the first quarter after three falls. Lower borrowing costs and softer prices have eased the strain.

It is a rare bright spot in an otherwise cautious picture. After years of pressure, buyers are getting a little breathing room.

United States - A Job Market Paradox

Open but Frozen

The same jobs report revealed an odd tension underneath. Openings are plentiful, yet actual hiring remains slow.

Voluntary quits fell to their lowest since the pandemic. Workers are clinging to the jobs they already have.

Hard to Switch

Economists call it a“low-hire, low-fire” market. Few people are being let go, but few are being taken on either.

That makes it strong on paper but tough for those seeking work. The headline looks healthy; the experience can feel stuck.

Canada - A Trade Test Today

Numbers Out Now

Canada released its April trade figures today. Exports were expected to rise about 1.1%, widening the surplus toward $2.5 billion.

It is a read on whether foreign demand is holding up. Trade has been one of the few steady supports for the economy.

Why It Matters

A wider surplus would be a modest piece of good news. It would suggest the export engine is still running as the home economy cools.

A weaker result, though, would add to the gloom. Either way, it helps show where Canada stands right now.

The Read

OpenAI filed to go public on Monday, a week after Anthropic and days before SpaceX 's expected June 12 debut, kicking off the first real public-market test of AI's sky-high values. The listings land just as the AI stock trade wobbles, with the main US index down 2.6% Friday and money rotating out of the big technology names.

In Canada, the recession may already be turning, with April output tracking a 0.4% gain and Prime Minister Carney calling it a“settling-in” period. Yet households face a mortgage-renewal cliff, with payments on five-year loans set to jump near 20% just as the economy slows.

The US job market quietly turned a corner, with openings at their highest since late 2024, even as hiring stayed frozen in a“low-hire, low-fire” pattern. Two neighbours sit at different points in the same cycle, one testing a boom, the other testing a recovery.

Today · OpenAI files to go public, joining Anthropic and SpaceX in the listing race Today · The AI stock trade wobbles as money rotates out of tech This week · Canada's recession showing early signs of reversing on a 0.4% April gain Recent · US job openings at their highest since late 2024 2026 · Canada's mortgage-renewal payments set to jump near 20% Recent · Canadian housing affordability healing, rents down about 9% Today · Canada's April trade figures, surplus seen near $2.5 billion June 12 · SpaceX expected to lead the AI-era listings to market

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