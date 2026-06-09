Pro-Abhishek Banerjee-Led Trinamool Faction Raises Voice Against CID Action At Party Offices

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) The leaders of the faction in Trinamool Congress that continues allegiance towards the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and the party's General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday raised their voice against the raids and search operations earlier in the day conducted by the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of state police at the party office adjacent to the former Chief Minister's residence at Kalighat and another office at the Camac Street in Kolkata, from where Abhishek Banerjee used to operate.

After the raids and search operations started, four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee and party legislators, Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra, arrived at the party office at Kalighat.

Kalyan Banerjee was vocal against the CID's actions and told the media persons that the action were prompted by 'political vendetta', the mastermind of which was the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

"They (West Bengal CID) came just to search the office of Mamata Banerjee. On the one hand, the CID is asking Abhishek Banerjee to appear for questioning along with the original copy of the resolution. On the other hand, they (West Bengal CID) are coming here to search for that copy of the resolution. These two things are inconsistent," Banerjee said.

Madan Mitra also was critical about the CID's action.

"After all, Mamata Banerjee is the former Chief Minister of the state. Moreover, she is not in Kolkata now. There is a protocol involved in the issue. Hence, the CID could give some time," Mitra said.

Kunal Ghosh, however, did not speak to the media persons.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress' Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, had issued a social media statement lambasting the CID's action.

"EXACTLY AT THE SAME TIME as @AITCofficial Chairperson @Mamata Official was having a meeting today in Delhi with Sonia Gandhi, CID was forcefully trying to enter the AITC party HQ adjoining residence in Kolkata. First loot vote, now loot files of a political rival. Democracy? Main entrance overloaded with CRPF," Derek O' Brien said in the social media statement on X.

At the time, the report was filed the two teams of CID had completed their raids and search operations both at the party office at Kalighat as well as the office at Camac Streets.

However, the CID officials refused to make any comment on the outcome of the operations.