PM Modi's Record Praised By Filmmakers Vipul Shah, Ashoke Pandit

Filmmakers Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Ashoke Pandit have heaped high words of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his historic milestone of becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, PM Modi completes 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 4,398 days after the first general election.

'A very unique record': Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Speaking to ANI, Vipul Amrutlal Shah described feat as a "unique record." "This will be a very unique record. After so many decades, the milestone has been accomplished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by overtaking former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. This record was a very difficult one to achieve. I also believe that this is just the beginning. PM Modi will remain as the Prime Minister for many years to come and will take India to new heights," he shared.

Reflecting on PM Modi's initiatives toward the country's development, Shah added, "He has been making major efforts to transform the country into 'Viksit Bharat'. The people of this country are very fortunate to have someone like him in the Prime Minister's position. He never takes a leave and is constantly on the move. I pray for his long life and good health, so that he continues to work for the country. The record created by PM Modi reflects the public's faith in him."

'Dawn of a new era': Ashoke Pandit

Likewise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed great pride in being a witness to PM Modi's glorious leadership. "It was in 2014 that we saw the dawn of a new era, and it took over the entire country. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Ji, took over the reins of our country. The moment he took the oath as the Prime Minister of this country, it has since been etched in our minds. Ever since, the country has witnessed new heights. India has progressed in every field, and we have been prouder. He has kept the cultural identity of the country alive. There is a sense of unity and pride in the country. Whether it is in the field of sports, business, development, or education, he has effortlessly taken the country forward," Ashoke Pandit shared. (ANI)

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