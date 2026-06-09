Qatar Foundation And DAAM Sign Pact To Support 'Rasekh' Initiative

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) signed a funding agreement to support the QF's“Rasekh” initiative, with the aim of strengthening national partnerships that support high-quality international education that is connected to the Arabic language, firmly rooted in identity and values, and open to the world.

“The agreement – signed on the sidelines of this week's Rasekh Strategic Forum held in Multaqa (Education City Student Centre), where the Rasekh Framework and Accreditation system was launched and its first participating schools were announced – will see DAAM's support strengthen Rasekh's efforts to ensure that language, identity, and values become a central element of the daily learning experience within QF schools and private international schools in Qatar and the region,” the QF said in a statement issued yesterday.

“The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) is to provide Qatar Foundation's Rasekh initiative with financial support, reinforcing its efforts to establish high-quality international education that is connected to the Arabic language, rooted in identity and values, and open to the world,” the statement added.

“Rasekh is an educational framework that seeks to align international education with local context by strengthening Arabic as a language of learning, thinking, and innovation; localising international curricula; integrating ethical values and citizenship into school life; and connecting knowledge with both local and global innovation,” it continued.

“The partnership with DAAM will support the development of Rasekh educational resources, building teaching capacity, the implementation of the Rasekh Framework and Accreditation system, and the expansion of schools' participation in the initiative,” the statement added.

The vice-president for Strategic Educational Initiatives at the QF's Pre-University Education (PUE), Sheikha Noof Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, said:“Our partnership with DAAM confirms that investment in education begins with nurturing students who are confident in their language, identity, and values.”

“Through Rasekh, we work with schools to provide international education that remains connected to its community, drawing depth and strength from it, while empowering students to think, express themselves, and innovate with confidence, and to engage with the world from a firmly rooted foundation,” she said.

“Our support for Rasekh stems from the Fund's belief in the importance of investing in young people and strengthening their connection to their national values and cultural identity, as they are the cornerstone of society's future,” said DAAM programme director Hassan Yousef al-Obaidly.