Landmark Group Launches 'Shukran Millionaire Shop And Win' Campaign

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Landmark Group, the region's leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, has officially announced the launch of its“Shukran Millionaire – Shop & Win” campaign in Qatar.

This initiative gives shoppers the opportunity to win 1mn Shukran points worth QR50,000.

To enter the e-Raffle draw, customers simply need to shop for QR250 or more at any participating Landmark Group brands.

Eligible brands include Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Shoexpress, Pablosky, and Emax.

Each qualifying purchase increases the chances of winning; more shopping means more opportunities to win.

The campaign will run until June 30, with the e-Raffle draw scheduled for July 5.

Speaking on the launch, senior vice-president and country head Shumalan Naicker said:“Shukran Millionaire – Shop and Win is more than just a campaign; it's our way of giving back to our valued customers and making their shopping experience truly rewarding.”