Qatar Charity Provides Dialysis Machines To Somalia Hospital

Supported by benevolent donors in Qatar, Qatar Charity (QC) has delivered kidney dialysis machines to a major hospital in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services and ease the suffering of patients in need.

The initiative comes at a time when Somalia's health sector faces a severe shortage of dialysis equipment amid a growing number of patients requiring regular treatment. High treatment costs-estimated between $500 and $600 per month per patient-continue to limit access to life-saving care for many families.

Tahir Mohamed Haj, programmes director at QC's Somalia branch, stated that the support included 10 dialysis machines and 10 fully equipped medical beds, which were provided to the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital in Mogadishu. He explained that the intervention is a direct humanitarian response to the rising number of kidney failure cases, stressing the urgent need for greater international efforts to reach all those in need nationwide.

He expressed his deep appreciation to donors in Qatar whose continued generosity made the delivery of this life-saving equipment possible.

For his part, Dr Yusuf Çokay, director general of the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital, lauded the Qatari support, describing it as a“key cornerstone” for launching the hospital's kidney department expansion project.