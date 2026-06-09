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News Update! (09-06-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Team Qatar set for historic debut at 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Qatar Charity provides dialysis machines to Somalia hospital.
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