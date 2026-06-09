The Open Group Releases OSDU® Data Platform Standard, Version 1.0

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Open Group, the global vendor‐neutral technology consortium, today announced the release of the OSDU® Data Platform Standard, Version 1.0. The new standard establishes a stable, clearly defined baseline for data platform capabilities, supporting greater interoperability, consistency, and confidence across the energy industry.

The OSDU Data Platform Standard, Version 1.0 is designed to help organizations better manage, access, and use enterprise data by reducing fragmentation and breaking down data silos. It provides a common framework for organizing and accessing data securely and efficiently, supporting improved collaboration, innovation, and decision‐making.

Key benefits of the standard include interoperability by design, increased stability for application development and deployment, and a clear foundation for certification. Operators benefit from greater choice and reduced integration effort, independent software vendors can develop against a defined standard, and platform providers gain a transparent pathway to demonstrate conformance through certification.

“As the industry pushes for faster innovation, the ability to access and use trusted data across systems becomes a business imperative,” said Steve Nunn, President and CEO, The Open Group.“The OSDU® Data Platform Standard, Version 1.0 establishes a clearly defined baseline for secure, efficient data access and interoperability, helping organizations streamline platform decisions and accelerate deployment.”

“The publication of Version 1.0 marks an important milestone,” said Stef Jacobs, Chair of The Open Group OSDU® Forum.“It reflects the continued collaboration of operators, suppliers, and technology partners working to advance open, standards‐based data platforms for the energy industry.”

Version 1.0 represents a well‐defined subset of existing OSDU Data Platform capabilities, specifying consistent behavior for a defined set of APIs. By focusing on tested and demonstrated functionality, the standard provides organizations with a predictable interface between applications and conformant OSDU Data Platform implementations, enabling reliable integration across cloud providers and vendor applications.

The standard is intentionally not tied to a specific community implementation release. Instead, it lags ongoing open‐source development to ensure capabilities have reached sufficient maturity, providing the industry with a stable, certifiable foundation while allowing continued innovation within the OSDU Forum ecosystem.

For more information about the OSDU Data Platform Standard, click here.

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards and open‐source initiatives by fostering a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and mutual respect among our diverse group of 900+ Memberships. Our Membership includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. More information on The Open Group can be found at .

About The Open Group OSDUTM Forum

The Open Group OSDUTM Forum enables the Energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing energy needs. The OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more. More information on the OSDU Forum can be found here.

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