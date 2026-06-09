IFF's 2025 Do More Good Report Highlights Progress In Nature-Based Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients and health & biosciences - released its 2025 Do More Good Report, highlighting the company's commitment to creating better products and experiences for people and the planet. IFF's increasingly nature-based portfolio underscores the central role of sustainability and positions its innovation at the intersection of biology and chemistry. Through continued investment in R&D, expanded global innovation partnerships and measurable impact across the value chain, the report demonstrates how IFF is reducing environmental impact while delivering differentiated performance and long-term value for customers and consumers.

“IFF's 2025 Do More Good Report shows clear progress in advancing nature-based solutions and strengthening our portfolio,” said Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF.“We continue sharpening our focus on high-value, science-led growth and winning with customers by delivering differentiated solutions that accelerate their success.”

This year's report features key accomplishments across the organization and the impact of IFF's innovation through four core pillars aligned with the report's theme,“The Science of Possible”: Conscious Sourcing, Intentional Innovation, Operating for the Future and Partnerships of Impact. The report includes advances in nature-based ingredients, biodegradable encapsulation technologies such as ENVIROCAP and next-generation biomaterials, as well as targeted partnerships that strengthen supply resilience and innovation at origin - from sustainable vanilla sourcing in Madagascar to applied citrus research in Florida and forest-based fragrance development in Brazil.

Key highlights from the 2025 Do More Good Report include:

Customer-centric sustainability: IFF-enabled products helped avoid 27.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in 2025 - 19.2 times more than the company's own manufacturing emissions. Innovation for impact: About 77% of new products launched between 2023–25 had a sustainability value proposition in support of people and planet, according to our internal Innovation for Sustainability Assessment Tool. Advancing supply chain sustainability: Seventy natural ingredients were certified For Life by ECOCERT, supporting conservation and improving farmer livelihoods. Operational excellence: The company's safety performance achieved a 21% reduction in its total recordable incident rate from the prior year. In addition, 100% of employees completed business ethics training.

IFF's sustainability leadership continues to be recognized by top global benchmarks like Dow Jones Best In Class Indices (North America), 2025 EcoVadis Gold, CDP Climate A List, USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders 2025, and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2025, among many others. Explore the full 2025 Do More Good Report.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we're innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love - advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

©2026 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

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