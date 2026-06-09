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BTC/USD Signal Today 09/06: Rebound Faces Bearish Pressure
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 58,000. Add a stop-loss at 68,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 68,000. Add a stop-loss at 58,000.
There is a likelihood that the ongoing rebound is a dead-cat bounce, which is normally a temporary rebound. A retreat below the key support level at 60,000 will point to more downside, potentially to 58,000.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
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