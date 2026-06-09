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AUD/USD Signal Today 09/06: Higher US Yields Boost Dollar
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am selling here. I have a stop at 0.7140 and a target of 0.6960 area.
I like shorting this pair, but if it were to break above the 0.7150 level, then things start to change again. Ultimately, the Australian dollar has been a better performer against the US dollar until the last couple of days, so we will have to see. I would not put a huge position on.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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