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EUR/USD Forecast Today 09/06: Euro Resilience Fades
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Euro has been somewhat resilient during the trading session on Monday after initially gapping lower. The 1.15 level is a bit of a support level that I think a lot of people will watch from the psychology standpoint, but I also recognize that the interest rate differential will continue to favor the United States dollar, and the 200-day EMA sits just above the 1.16 level.
Ultimately, I think Europe has major problems, and that will also be perhaps driven by the idea of energy inflation or, worse yet, a lack of energy for the German industrial sector. The United States continues to see inflows, and I think that is your main story here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
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