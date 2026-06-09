DFI Retail Group And The Mills Fabrica Name Number 8 Bio As The Winner Of DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2026 – DFI Retail Group (DFI or the Group), a leading Asian retailer, and The Mills Fabrica, a global collaborative hub propelling sustainability-focused innovations in the techstyle and agrifood sectors, named Number 8 Bio as the winner of the DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge 2026. This announcement follows the Final Pitching event, which was held on 5 June, World Environment Day. The Australia-based innovator was recognised for BetterFeedTM, a range of proprietary feed additives that cut enteric methane from grazing cattle and sheep while improving the productivity of every animal that uses it. The team takes home a HK$120,000 grant and the opportunity to partner with DFI to scale its solution across the Group's regional beef and dairy supply chains.

Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group said:“Tackling Scope 3 emissions requires collaboration across the value chain, and we are pleased that the Challenge has created opportunities for innovators to test and scale practical solutions within real operating environments. We look forward to seeing how they support our progress towards more sustainable and resilient food systems.”

Number 8 Bio has built a feed additive that does two jobs at once. BetterFeedTM, a family of proprietary organic small molecules, free of bromoform, reduces enteric methane from grazing cattle and sheep, which is responsible for both the majority of livestock emissions and a 12% loss of nutritional energy from every pasture. By stopping that methane from forming, BetterFeedTM redirects the recovered energy straight back into animal growth and production, a genuine win for farmers' bottom lines as much as for the climate. Winning the DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge opens a pilot pathway across DFI's beef and dairy supply chains, including with Mengniu Dairy and Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF).

Thomas Williams, CEO and Co-Founder of Number 8 Bio said,“We are grateful for the exposure to such a high-calibre ecosystem, from fellow innovators addressing the same problem from different angles to the investors and industry players. The conversations alone have accelerated our thinking in ways that months of independent work could not.”

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Across Asia, rising incomes and urbanisation continue to drive demand for meat and dairy products. Supporting the transition to lower-emission production will be key to ensuring the long-term resilience of food systems while meeting evolving consumer expectations.