Nvidia Deepens South Korea AI Push Arabian Post

The agreements involve SK Telecom, SK Hynix, Naver, Doosan Group, LG Group, Hyundai Motor Group and continued discussions with Samsung Electronics, linking Nvidia's graphics processors, AI factory architecture and robotics platforms with South Korea's strengths in memory chips, telecoms, manufacturing, cloud services and industrial automation.

The deals were unveiled during Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's Seoul visit, which has underlined how South Korea is moving from being a supplier of critical memory chips to a broader AI infrastructure hub. The push comes as governments and large companies seek sovereign computing capacity, tighter control over data, and dedicated facilities capable of training and running advanced AI models.

SK Telecom plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea using Nvidia's DSX platform, with the first AI factory expected to come online in 2027. The infrastructure is designed to support enterprise AI, robotics, industrial automation and agentic AI services, using SK Telecom's network, data centre and corporate technology base.

Naver, one of South Korea's leading internet and cloud companies, is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure with Nvidia, starting with 55 megawatts of capacity and a plan to move towards gigawatt scale. The collaboration is aimed at serving businesses, public-sector users and industries seeking locally controlled AI platforms.

SK Hynix, already a key supplier of high-bandwidth memory for Nvidia's AI accelerators, has entered a multi-year technology partnership to develop next-generation memory for global AI data centres. The agreement strengthens the role of high-bandwidth memory as one of the most important bottlenecks in the AI hardware supply chain, with demand rising sharply as large models require faster data movement between processors and memory.

See also Sri Lanka lifts fuel prices after IMF payout

Samsung Electronics remains part of the wider conversation around next-generation foundry and memory cooperation. Its semiconductor leadership held talks with Nvidia on advanced chip manufacturing and future high-bandwidth memory, including technologies beyond the current HBM4 generation. Samsung is also involved in manufacturing AI accelerator chips for other customers, keeping it central to Nvidia's broader supply chain calculations even as SK Hynix maintains a strong position in premium memory.

Doosan Group's cooperation with Nvidia extends the agreements beyond data centres into physical AI. Doosan Robotics is working with Nvidia's simulation, robotics and on-device AI platforms to develop an agentic robot operating system, while Doosan Enerbility is expected to support power infrastructure for AI factories. Doosan Corporation's electronics materials unit is also positioned to support next-generation data centre hardware through advanced materials used in AI accelerators.